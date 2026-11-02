New Delhi, Observing that it was not satisfied with the policy of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences , the Supreme Court on Monday directed it to explain why it insisted on limited disclosure of answer keys for the NEET-PG exams.

SC asks exam body to explain insistence on limited disclosure of answer keys for NEET-PG exams

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A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the NBEMS to file a written response on how allowing candidates to retain a copy of the question paper could compromise the integrity of the examination.

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"The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall file written submissions explaining why disclosure of questions may compromise the integrity for upholding the exams for postgraduate NEET," the bench said in its order.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate exams, including the disclosure of answer keys as a matter of transparency.

During the hearing, the counsel for NBEMS submitted that the question bank for postgraduate is very limited and therefore it is a national asset.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the lawyers appearing in the matter told the court that previous years' NEET PG question papers were readily sold on Amazon and questioned the logic behind NBEMS' reluctance to disclose the questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the lawyers appearing in the matter told the court that previous years' NEET PG question papers were readily sold on Amazon and questioned the logic behind NBEMS' reluctance to disclose the questions. {{/usCountry}}

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At this juncture, Justice Narasimha asked: "What happens to transparency? You need much more explanation of what you are doing.

"We are not fully satisfied. You will have to explain to us exactly why you stand on a different footing from any other examination."

The counsel for NBEMS told the bench that questions are very limited and experts come from the entire country to make the question bank.

"They don't have copyright as it becomes a national asset. If we start disclosing the questions themselves, year after year, all our questions in the next five-six years will be quoted...

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"This is a difficult paper... we don't want that they have a key," the lawyer said.

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