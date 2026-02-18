SSC GD Exam 2026 deferred, check notice on ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission has deferred the SSC GD Exam 2026. Candidates who will appear for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the official notice, the Computer-Based Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 was scheduled from February 23, 2026 onwards, which has been deferred till further notice. The fresh dates will be announced in due course.

The slot selection facility will not be applicable for the above examination.

The exam city details will be made available to candidates 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the examination, and the admit cards will be available 2 to 3 days before the commencement of the exam.

The Computer-Based Examination will consist of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi.

All the questions will be of Objective Multiple-Choice Type. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri, (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia, (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

As per the tentative vacancies list, 25487 vacancies will be filled out of which 616 for BSF, 14595 for CISF, 5490 for CRPF, 1764 for SSB, 1293 for ITBP, 1706 for AR and 23 for SSF. The registration commenced on December 1 and the last date to apply was December 31, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

