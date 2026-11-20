The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer Examination, 2026 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection will November 22

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The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of the Junior Engineer Examination, 2026, in respect of the following five papers, namely Civil & Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Physics (excluding Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering), was conducted by the Commission from November 2 to November 6, 2026 at various examination centres across the country.

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The objection window has also opened and will close on November 22, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can make a payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 22.11.2026 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

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All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the provisional key through the official website of SSC by following the steps.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on login link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Once done, your answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of objective-type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

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The Commission has deducted the number of vacancies available in the detailed notification. Earlier, the examination would fill 1748 vacancies, which have been reduced to 1699 vacancies.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here