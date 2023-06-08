Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS PGECET 2023 Live: Latest updates on TS PGECET results

Updated on Jun 08, 2023 01:22 PM IST

  • TS PGECET 2023 Live updates: TS PGECET 2023 results will be available at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, once announced.

TS PGECET 2023 Live: Latest updates on TS PGECET results(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) results are awaited. Once the TS PGECET 2023 results are announced, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The Response Sheets for TS PGECET-2023 for Courses of EC / BT / ME / CS were released on June 1, 2023, at 06:00 PM. Candidates were allowed to raise objects to the Preliminary Key till June 3.

TS PGECET 2023 is conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 01:22 PM

    TS PGECET 2023: Exam is conducted for admission to PG courses

    TS PGECET is the Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for admission into regular PG Courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2023-2024.

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:59 PM

    TS PGECET 2023: Preliminary answer key already released

    The Response Sheets for the TS PGECET-2023 for the EC, BT, ME, and CS Courses were made available on June 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Candidates had until June 3 to raise objections to the preliminary key.

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:52 PM

    TS PGECET 2023: Exam were held from May 29 to June 1

    The computer-based test (CBT) for the TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:51 PM

    TS PGECET 2023: Know how to check results once its out

    Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in

    On the homepage, look for the result link

    Key in your login details and submit

    Check and download the result

    Take a printout for future reference

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:45 PM

    TS PGECET 2023: Results awaited

    Results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) are awaited.

