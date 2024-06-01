TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024 Hall Ticket released at tspsc.gov.in, steps to download admit card
Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the TSPSC Group 1 services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The Examination Centre Gate will be closed by 10 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 10 am. Candidates can download the admit cards from 2 pm on June 1, 2024, till the commencement of the examination.
The Mains Examination will be conducted from October 21, 2024, onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.
Steps to download Admit Card:
Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in
Look out for the link to download the hall ticket on the home page
Furnish the necessary information
The hall ticket appears on the screen
Save the page and take a print out of the admit card for further needs.
For more information, visit the official website.
