UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June provisional key awaited for remaining dates
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET June 2024 answer key for the August 27 to September 4, 2024 exam dates. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on the above-mentioned dates can download the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More
Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key will have the option to challenge it on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.
The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the UGC NET examination result.
The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024 exam dates. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 9, 2024.
The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET answer key.
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Answer key released for first three days only
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Steps to download provisional key
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped questions
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: If a question is incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question, NTA said.
UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates need to keep the following details ready to download the answer key:
Application Number
Date of Birth
