UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June provisional key awaited for remaining dates

UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET June 2024 answer key for the August 27 to September 4, 2024 exam dates. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on the above-mentioned dates can download the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key will have the option to challenge it on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the UGC NET examination result.

The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024 exam dates. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 9, 2024.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET answer key.