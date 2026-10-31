The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2026 Exam on October 31, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2026 Exam: Extended registration window closes today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check correction window dates

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The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2026. The exam city details will be available on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET admit card will be available on December 7, 2026.

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CLAT 2027: Last date today to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply here

The examination will be held from December 14 to December 18, 2026. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form. {{/usCountry}}

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General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.

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Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2026 Exam

UGC NET December 2026 Exam: How to apply

All those candidates who still have not applied for the exam can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.