UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Bundelkhand University has started the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration process on February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply (Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is March 8, 2025. The window to apply for UP B.Ed JEE examination with late fee will open on February 9 and will close on March 15, 2025. The admit card will be available to candidates on April 14, 2025.

The tentative date of the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 entrance examination is April 20, 2025. The examination will have two papers. Both question papers will have objective-type questions. Like previous years, this year, the process of negative marking will remain the same. Two marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and 1/3 (one third) marks will be deducted from the marks obtained for every wrong answer.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category candidates, SC and ST candidates of other state and the application fee is ₹700/- for SC and ST of UP only.

Candidates who will apply with late fee will have to pay ₹2000/- if belonging to General, OBC, SC and St of other states and ₹1000/- of belonging to SC and ST of UP only. The applicant has to deposit the required fee Online through Internet banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.