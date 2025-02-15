Menu Explore
UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 15, 2025 10:58 AM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Bundelkhand University has started the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration process on February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply (Unsplash)
UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply (Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is March 8, 2025. The window to apply for UP B.Ed JEE examination with late fee will open on February 9 and will close on March 15, 2025. The admit card will be available to candidates on April 14, 2025.

The tentative date of the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 entrance examination is April 20, 2025. The examination will have two papers. Both question papers will have objective-type questions. Like previous years, this year, the process of negative marking will remain the same. Two marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and 1/3 (one third) marks will be deducted from the marks obtained for every wrong answer.

Direct link to apply for UP B.Ed JEE 2025

UP B.Ed JEE 2025: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1400/- for general and OBC category candidates, SC and ST candidates of other state and the application fee is 700/- for SC and ST of UP only.

Candidates who will apply with late fee will have to pay 2000/- if belonging to General, OBC, SC and St of other states and 1000/- of belonging to SC and ST of UP only. The applicant has to deposit the required fee Online through Internet banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Information Bulletin 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
