UPPSC RO, ARO admit cards 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link

  • UPPSC RO, ARO admit cards 2021: UPPSC releases admit cards of preliminary examination 2021 for recruitment to the posts of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO).
Candidates can download their UPPSC RO, ARO exam admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.up.nic.in)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UPPSC RO, ARO admit cards 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday released the admit cards of preliminary examination 2021 for recruitment to the posts of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO). Candidates who have applied for these examination can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021 in two sessions from 9.30am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at various examination centres in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Aazamgarh, Bareilley, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghazaiabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raibareiley, Raibareilley, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur and Mathura.

Direct link to download UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2021

How to download UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ link

Submit your login credentials

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
