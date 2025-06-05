Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, June 6, 2025
    Live

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Where & how to check CSE Prelims results when declared

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 6, 2025 12:37 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The UPSC is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Check the steps to download the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary results 2025
    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Check the steps to download the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary results 2025

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will soon release the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025. When released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check results at upsc.gov.in.  Notably, the commission conducted the prelims exams nationwide on Sunday, May 25. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks. ...Read More

    There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

    The prelims exam is only a screening test—marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

    Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill 979 vacancies. This includes:

    1. 38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category
    2. 12 for candidates with blindness or low vision
    3. 7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing
    4. 10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities
    5. 9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

    The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

    UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Download 

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the prelims result:

    1. Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference . 

    Follow the blog for latest updates on UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025, direct link, and more. 

     

     

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2025 12:37 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Exam date and pattern 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The commission conducted the prelims exams nationwide on Sunday, May 25. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

    June 6, 2025 11:42 AM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Negative marking for wrong answers 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

    June 6, 2025 10:48 AM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Prelims exam is screening test 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The prelims exam is only a screening test—marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

    June 6, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy breakups 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill 979 vacancies. This includes:

    38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

    12 for candidates with blindness or low vision

    7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing

    10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities

    9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

    June 6, 2025 8:25 AM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: About the recruitment 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

    June 6, 2025 7:49 AM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?

    Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in

    On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.

    Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

    Check your result displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .

    June 5, 2025 8:48 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Services included in recruitment

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The UPSC CSE recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

    June 5, 2025 7:51 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: About prelims exam

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

    June 5, 2025 7:37 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: What after prelims results are declared

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: After the CSE Prelims results are declared, candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for thw CSE Mains Exams 2025. 

    June 5, 2025 7:27 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Result will be announced on official website

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The results of Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025 will be announced on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 7:23 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Details about the vacancies 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The vacancies include: 

    38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

    12 for candidates with blindness or low vision

    7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing

    10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities

    9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

    June 5, 2025 7:19 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: About negative marking 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

    June 5, 2025 7:17 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: About prelims exam

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The CSE Prelims examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

    June 5, 2025 7:13 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Number of vacancies to be filled 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The commission will fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment exam.

    June 5, 2025 7:11 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: How to download check results

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Candidates can download the CSE Prelims results when out by following the steps mentioned below: 

    Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in

    On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.

    Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

    Check your result displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

    June 5, 2025 7:08 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: When was exam conducted?

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The commission conducted the CSE prelims exams nationwide on Sunday, May 25.

    June 5, 2025 7:06 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check 

    UPSC Result 2025 News Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 will be released on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    News education competitive exams UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Where &amp; how to check CSE Prelims results when declared
