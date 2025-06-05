UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Where & how to check CSE Prelims results when declared

UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Check the steps to download the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary results 2025

UPSC Result 2025 News Live: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will soon release the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025. When released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check results at upsc.gov.in. Notably, the commission conducted the prelims exams nationwide on Sunday, May 25. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks. ...Read More

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The prelims exam is only a screening test—marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill 979 vacancies. This includes:

38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category 12 for candidates with blindness or low vision 7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing 10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities 9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the prelims result:

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .

