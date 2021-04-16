UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020 on April 16, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer posts in n Employees’ Provident Fund Organization can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on May 9, 2021, in a single shift – from 10 am to 12 noon. The admit card is available on the official site from April 16 to May 9, 2021. Candidates will have to report to the test centre 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. The entry into the test centre will be closed 10 minutes before the start of the test.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC EPFO link available under what’s new section.

• A new page will open where UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020 link will be displayed.

• Click on the link and enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The test will be of two hours duration. The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English and the question paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions, as per the official notice. This recruitment drive will fill up 421 posts in the organisation.