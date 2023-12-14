Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET result, final answer key
Live

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET result, final answer key

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2023 02:44 PM IST

  • UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023 Live Updates: UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on October 28 and 29 and the answer key was issued on November 6. The window to raise objections got over on November 15 and the commission is expected to announce UP PET results next, along with the final/revised answer key.

UPSSSC UP PET result 2023 live updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

When available, the direct link to check UP PET result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 14 Dec 2023 02:44 PM

    UPSSC PET result 2023: Exam held in October

    The UP PET exam took place on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was issued on November 6 and the objection window was closed on November 15. Results are expected next.

  • Thu, 14 Dec 2023 01:40 PM

    UP PET result 2023, final answer key: Where to check

    UP PET result and revised answer keys will be published on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.