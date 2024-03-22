Vocabulary Made Easy series: Shine bright in exams with strong word power
Verbal sections in such competitive exams are a way to score well and shine bright when the results are out.
Candidates who appear for a competitive exam hope to score well and secure a good rank to help them achieve their goals. Verbal sections in such competitive exams are a way to score well and shine bright when the results are out. Hence, improving your word power is way more important than you think.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in competitive exams. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Nadir (Noun)
Meaning: the lowest or most unsuccessful point in a situation
Example: Getting out of that situation was the absolute nadir of my barefaced lying career
Nefarious (Adjective)
Meaning: (typically of an action or activity) wicked or criminal
Example: Through other nefarious means, the spammer has also built up a list of email addresses
Nonchalant (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person or manner) feeling or appearing casually calm and relaxed; not displaying anxiety, interest, or enthusiasm
Example: She was upset by the almost nonchalant way he gave them the bad news
Neuralgia (Noun)
Meaning: intense, typically intermittent pain along the course of a nerve, especially in the head or face
Example: She was diagnosed with chronic neuralgia
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- When he was told he needed an operation, he tried to sound _______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Nonchalant, Neuralgia)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Nefarious?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Nadir?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Build up your effort to crack competitive exams
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)