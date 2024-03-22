Vocabulary Made Easy series: Shine bright in exams with strong word power

Candidates who appear for a competitive exam hope to score well and secure a good rank to help them achieve their goals. Verbal sections in such competitive exams are a way to score well and shine bright when the results are out. Hence, improving your word power is way more important than you think. Candidates who appear for a competitive exam hope to score well and secure a good rank to help them achieve their goals.(Representative Picture)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in competitive exams. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Nadir (Noun)

Meaning: the lowest or most unsuccessful point in a situation

Example: Getting out of that situation was the absolute nadir of my barefaced lying career

Nefarious (Adjective)

Meaning: (typically of an action or activity) wicked or criminal

Example: Through other nefarious means, the spammer has also built up a list of email addresses

Nonchalant (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or manner) feeling or appearing casually calm and relaxed; not displaying anxiety, interest, or enthusiasm

Example: She was upset by the almost nonchalant way he gave them the bad news

Neuralgia (Noun)

Meaning: intense, typically intermittent pain along the course of a nerve, especially in the head or face

Example: She was diagnosed with chronic neuralgia

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

When he was told he needed an operation, he tried to sound _______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Nonchalant, Neuralgia) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Nefarious? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Nadir?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)