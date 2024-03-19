Vocabulary Made Easy series: Build up your effort to crack competitive exams

Candidates preparing for competitive exams ought to also prepare for the verbal sections as these questions can be detrimental to scoring better marks. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(Shutterstock)

Overwrought (Adjective)

Meaning: in a state of nervous excitement or anxiety

Example: Supposedly laying ones neurotic soul bare through primal, overwrought wailing has become a commodity

Overweening (Adjective)

Meaning: showing excessive confidence or pride

Example: His best qualification for the job was his overweening ambition, nothing else

Overture (Noun)

Meaning: an orchestral piece at the beginning of an opera, play, etc

Example: He composed the overture to the oratorio while he was in Vienna

Overhaul (Verb)

Meaning: take apart (a piece of machinery or equipment) in order to examine it and repair it if necessary

Example: Phelps aims to overhaul Mark Spitz's record of seven gold medals

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

After all, last year they clawed back a huge deficit to ___________ Wenger's men. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Overhaul, Overture) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Overweening? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Overwrought? Can you come up with some sentences for the word Overhaul?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)