Vocabulary Made Easy series: Boost your word power to crack competitive exams

Candidates who appear for competitive exams like SBI PO, Bank Jobs, CAT, etc aim to score better and hope to crack the exams. Some applicants often ignore to prepare for the verbal sections which costs them dearly.

Securing a good score in the verbal sections of such competitive exams is also important for candidates to secure an overall high score. Hence, serious aspirants cannot afford to ignore such important sections.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Offal (Noun)

Meaning: the entrails and internal organs of an animal used as food, waste material

Example: Foods to avoid include red meat, particularly game, offal, beef, pork and lamb

Officious (Adjective)

Meaning: assertive of authority in a domineering way, especially with regard to trivial matters

Example: An officious man forced me to wait by the door as another patron was seated

Ogle (Verb)

Meaning: stare at in a lecherous manner

Example: He was ogling her breasts

Oligarchy (Noun)

Meaning: a small group of people having control of a country or organisation

Example: The city's artisans rebelled against the ruling oligarchy of merchants and nobles

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

He believed that Britain was an _____________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Oligarchy, Ogle) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Officious? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Offal?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)