Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power one step at a time

Do you worry about improving your vocabulary skills to score better in competitive exams? Are you confused about where to start to improve your word power? With the help of mock tests and previous year question papers you can make it up to the top spot. (Representative Image)

Improving your vocabulary is not a herculean task. Anyone can do so with consistent effort and hard work. With the help of mock tests and previous year question papers you can make it up to the top spot.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Obstreperous (Adjective)

Meaning: noisy and difficult to control

Example: The obstreperous emails in question focus on Norway's economic relationship with the European Union

Occult (Noun)

Meaning: mystical, supernatural, or magical powers, practices, or phenomena

Example: Many of our discussions get deeply involved with the mechanics of magick and the occult

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Step up your word game to climb the career ladder

Odium (Noun)

Meaning: general or widespread hatred or disgust incurred by someone as a result of their actions

Example: He incurred widespread odium for military failures and government corruption

Odoriferous (Adjective)

Meaning: having or giving off a smell, especially an unpleasant one

Example: An odoriferous pile of fish

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The regulation bans any direct or indirect promotion through radio or television of _______________ practices. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Occult, Odium) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Odoriferous? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Obstreperous?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to shine in competitive exams

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)