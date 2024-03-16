Vocabulary Made Easy series: Take up the challenge to improve your word power

The importance of improving your vocabulary and communication skills is not limited just to scoring better in competitive exams. As professionals, it is important that you showcase good communication skills with your peers. As professionals, it is important that you showcase good communication skills with your peers.(Unsplash)

Enhancing your word power will help you sail smoothly in professional spheres. Many assume that improving vocabulary is a herculean task and takes a lot of time to improve their language skills. In fact, with constant effort and dedication, anyone who's interested can improve their word skills.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Ostensibly (Adverb)

Meaning: as appears or is stated to be true, though not necessarily so; apparently

Example: So, ostensibly, the Chancellor should worry - but appearances may be deceptive

Ostracism (Noun)

Meaning: Exclusion from a society or group

Example: Today such ostracism seems incomprehensible

Outmoded (Adjective)

Meaning: old-fashioned

Example: But then, who gives a toss for outmoded aesthetics these days, eh?

Overt (Adjective)

Meaning: done or shown openly; plainly apparent

Example: Prompt treatment within the first 10 days prevents overt coronary damage in most cases

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

They pose no __________ or covert military threat to us. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Overt, Outmoded) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Ostracism? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Ostensible?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)