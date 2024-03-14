Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your word skills to crack competitive exams

Competitive exams are fast approaching and many students must be busy preparing the core subjects with an aim to score better and grab the top ranks. Most competitive exams now have a verbal section that tests the vocabulary and communication skills of the candidates. Practicing mock tests and previous year questions can also help in exam preparation. (Shutterstock)

Often, candidates assume that verbal sections are easy to crack and miss out on preparing, which could cost them dearly. If prepared well, candidates can score well in these sections and ensure a better score in the exams. Practicing mock tests and previous year questions can also help in exam preparation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Opulence (Noun)

Meaning: great wealth or luxuriousness

Example: It epitomized the glamour and opulence of Hollywood

Ordinance (Noun)

Meaning: An authoritative order

Example: Please note the Residential Development ordinance, 2013

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Boost your word power to crack competitive exams

Opus (Noun)

Meaning: a separate composition or set of compositions

Example: Once you've produced your opus, test it carefully before going public

Opalescent (Adjective)

Meaning: showing many small points of shifting colour against a pale or dark ground

Example: An opalescent sky

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

They issued an ordinance limiting the length of nets. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Ordinance, Opalescent) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Opus? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Opulence?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Build your career with your word power

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)