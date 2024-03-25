Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your strategies to crack competitive exams

Exams are soon approaching and candidates need to gear up with their preparation strategy to face the exams. Candidates often neglect to prepare for the verbal sections which can cost them dearly. Preparing for such exams requires proper strategy, dedication and confidence to crack these competitive exams. Candidates often neglect to prepare for the verbal sections which can cost them dearly.(HT file photo)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in competitive exams. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nondescript (Adjective)

Meaning: lacking distinctive or interesting features or characteristics

Example: Now 19 men waited in nondescript hotel rooms to board four flights the next morning

Nausea (Noun)

Meaning: A feeling of sickness with an inclination to vomit

Example: Dizziness and nausea swept over her, a loud roaring noise filling her ears

Notable (Adjective)

Meaning: worthy of attention or notice; remarkable

Example: Jackie Kay's Strawgirl marked the author's notable debut as a writer for children

Notorious (Adjective)

Meaning: Famous or well known, typically for some bad quality or deed

Example: But he also starred in countless films which are so bad they have become notorious

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The accident took place on the ________________ Fareham-to-Alton road near Mislingford. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Notorious, Nausea) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Notable? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Nondescript?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Shine bright in exams with strong word power

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)