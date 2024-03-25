 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your strategies to crack competitive exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your strategies to crack competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Exams are soon approaching and candidates need to gear up with their preparation strategy to face the exams.

Exams are soon approaching and candidates need to gear up with their preparation strategy to face the exams. Candidates often neglect to prepare for the verbal sections which can cost them dearly. Preparing for such exams requires proper strategy, dedication and confidence to crack these competitive exams.

Candidates often neglect to prepare for the verbal sections which can cost them dearly.(HT file photo)
Candidates often neglect to prepare for the verbal sections which can cost them dearly.(HT file photo)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in competitive exams. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nondescript (Adjective)

Meaning: lacking distinctive or interesting features or characteristics

Example: Now 19 men waited in nondescript hotel rooms to board four flights the next morning

Nausea (Noun)

Meaning: A feeling of sickness with an inclination to vomit

Example: Dizziness and nausea swept over her, a loud roaring noise filling her ears

Notable (Adjective)

Meaning: worthy of attention or notice; remarkable

Example: Jackie Kay's Strawgirl marked the author's notable debut as a writer for children

Notorious (Adjective)

Meaning: Famous or well known, typically for some bad quality or deed

Example: But he also starred in countless films which are so bad they have become notorious

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. The accident took place on the ________________ Fareham-to-Alton road near Mislingford. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Notorious, Nausea)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Notable?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Nondescript?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Shine bright in exams with strong word power

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your strategies to crack competitive exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On