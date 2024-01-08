WB Police Constable 2022 interview call letter released at wbpolice.gov.in, download link here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview call letter for Constable, Lady Constables Kolkata Police - 2022 on January 8, 2024. Candidates can download the interview call letter from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download their e-Call Letter by keying their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. How to download West Bengal Constable, Lady Constable interview call letter 2022

Shortlisted candidates' interviews will commence on and from January 18, 2024.

“The e-Call Letters for Interview can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in); West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) tentatively from 08.01.2024. Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to carry proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in their e-Call Letters for Interview and visit the above-mentioned websites on a regular basis”, reads the official notification.

West Bengal Constable, Lady Constable interview call letter 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the

"Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022."

Next, click on the “Download e-Call Letter for Interview.”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.