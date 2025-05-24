WBJEE 2025 candidates' responses released, objection window open till tomorrow

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released candidates' responses for the WBJEE 2025. Candidates can download the OMR images and machine-read responses by logging in to wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 candidates' responses released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link

“In case of category-I and category-II questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A or B or C or D. Unattended questions are marked as ‘-’. If multiple answers are given, the response is shown as '*',” WBJEEB said.

In category 3, questions where one or more options are correct the response is shown as “A, B, C, D” etc, the board said.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the captured responses can submit their objections up to 11:59 pm on May 25 by paying ₹500 per response.

The board has also displayed question booklet numbers along with recorded responses.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she must inform the same to WBJEEB by email to info@wbjeeb.in within the above date and time,” the board informed.

The board will not consider any objections submitted after the deadline.

“WBJEEB will review all claims and decide on the matter. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained,” WBJEE said.

Befor candidates' responses, WBJEE released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates up to May 11.

The entrance examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE response sheet 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 tab.

3. Open the response sheet download link.

4. Enter your login details and submit.

5. Check and download the response sheet.