Coronavirus: Uttarakhand High School, intermediate exams postponed

education

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:29 IST

High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19.

“High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,” said R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, School Education Department.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.