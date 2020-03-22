e-paper
Coronavirus: Uttarakhand High School, intermediate exams postponed

“High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,” said R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, School Education Department.

education Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
Representational image.
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19.

“High school and intermediate examinations have been postponed in Uttarakhand till further notice in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,” said R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary, School Education Department.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

