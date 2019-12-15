CSBC Bihar Home Guard constable admit card 2019 released at csbc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:15 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Home Guards recruitment 2019 on December 13, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The written examination will be held on December 29, 2019, from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates have to report at the centre latest by 9 am.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 98 vacancies of constable.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring a copy of it to their allotted examination center or else they won’t be entertained.

Those who find difficulty in downloading their admit card can visit the Bihar CSBC office in Harding Road Patna on December 26 and 27 from 10 am to 5 pm. A duplicate admit card will be provided to such candidates.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Bihar Home Guards’ tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination of BHG Constable Driver. (Advt. No. 03/2019)’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download written admit card’

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.