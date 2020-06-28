e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University to conduct second webinar for UG admissions on June 29, check details

Delhi University to conduct second webinar for UG admissions on June 29, check details

As per the notification, the registration for the second DU live webinar is free of cost. Students aspiring to take admissions in DU can register at the varsity’s official website or Facebook page.

education Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU second webinar to be conducted on June 29.
DU second webinar to be conducted on June 29. (Screengrab)
         

The Delhi University (DU) admission branch will conduct the second webinar for the undergraduate admissions 2020-21 on June 29, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

This time the webinar will deal with the issue of reservation under various categories. As per the notification, the registration for the second DU live webinar is free of cost. Students aspiring to take admissions in DU can register at the varsity’s official website or Facebook page.

Earlier on June 20, the DU began the online registration process for admission to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses. The university’s Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said that the admission process this time will be “contact-less” and completely online. The decision had been made because of the current Covid-19 situation.

This year, more than 57,312 applicants have registered for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University. While 18,837 had registered online for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD.

tags
top news
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
‘Sisodia’s comments created fear, people started mulling exodus’: Amit Shah
LIVE: Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as risk of infection remains, says Maharashtra CM
LIVE: Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as risk of infection remains, says Maharashtra CM
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
‘We long for those great leaders’: Congress’ latest attack on govt over Ladakh face-off
‘We long for those great leaders’: Congress’ latest attack on govt over Ladakh face-off
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In