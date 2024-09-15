AIIMS NORCET-7 2024 Prelims Exam today, here are important details that all candidates should remember

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will hold the AIIMS NORCET 7 or Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test on Sunday, September 15. The exam will be conducted in a CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. AIIMS NORCET-7 2024 Exam will be conducted today, September 15, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Notably, candidates who qualify in the NORCET Preliminary stage will be allowed to appear in Stage II: NORCET Main scheduled to be held on October 4, 2024.

The NORCET Preliminary Exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and consist of 100 MCQs, each worth 100 marks, and four alternatives for each question (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level).

Additionally, the question paper will have 5 sections, and each section will contain 20 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

Worth mentioning here, the registration process started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024. The correction window opened on August 22 and closed on August 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, as per the schedule, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences released the AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 two days before the exam date on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall tickets using the steps mentioned below.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the home page, click on AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The AIIMS NORCET 7 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of AIIMS.