RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1014 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will close the registration process for RPSC AE Recruitment 2024 on September 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam—2024 can find the direct link on the RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1014 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts in the organisation.

Earlier, the last date to register was September 12, which was extended to September 15, 2024.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a B.E degree in the required discipline or qualification declared equivalent thereto by the Government for all departments. For panchayat raj departments, the candidate should have a degree in Civil/ Agriculture Engineering from a University established by law in India, or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the State Government. The age limit should be between 21 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, candidates will have to login to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same further need.

The application fee is ₹600/—for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Most Backward Class. Creamy layer candidates and ₹400/—for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Class-Non-creamy layer/Most Backward Class-non-creamy layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya area candidates. The payment should be made through online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.