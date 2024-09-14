Menu Explore
J&K High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 263 Junior Assistant & other posts at jkhighcourt.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 14, 2024 06:58 PM IST

J&K High Court Recruitment 2024 registration underway. The direct link to apply is given here.

High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar has invited applications for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JK High Court at jkhighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is till October 1, 2024.

J&K High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 263 Junior Assistant & other posts
J&K High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 263 Junior Assistant & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 263 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Assistant: 207 posts
  • Steno Typist: 71 posts
  • System Officer: 1 post
  • System Assistant: 4 posts

Direct link to apply here 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the required educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts mentioned above is 500/-. Applications along with the prescribed fee shall be received only through online mode on the recruitment portal of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, link of which is available on the website.

Other Details

The application forms of the in-service candidates should reach the office of Pr. Secretary to, Hon’ble the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh through the Head of the Department concerned, within 15 days after the last date of filling of application form.

The eligible candidates shall have to appear in the test of the dates to be notified separately. Call letters shall not be issued individually.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JK High Court at jkhighcourt.nic.in.
  • Click on J&K High Court Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

