J&K High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 263 Junior Assistant & other posts at jkhighcourt.nic.in

High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar has invited applications for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JK High Court at jkhighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is till October 1, 2024. J&K High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 263 Junior Assistant & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 263 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant: 207 posts

Steno Typist: 71 posts

System Officer: 1 post

System Assistant: 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the required educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts mentioned above is ₹500/-. Applications along with the prescribed fee shall be received only through online mode on the recruitment portal of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, link of which is available on the website.

Other Details

The application forms of the in-service candidates should reach the office of Pr. Secretary to, Hon’ble the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh through the Head of the Department concerned, within 15 days after the last date of filling of application form.

The eligible candidates shall have to appear in the test of the dates to be notified separately. Call letters shall not be issued individually.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1497 Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager posts at sbi.co.in

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.