Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board will conduct the ASRB Centralised Combined Exam 2026 to fill Technician Assistant and Senior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ASRB at asrb.gov.in.

ASRB Centralized Combined Exam 2026: Apply for 1393 Technician Assistant and Senior Technical Assistant posts

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This recruitment drive will fill up 1393 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is December 17, 2026. The correction window will open on December 18 and will close on December 20, 2026. The combined preliminary CBT exam is scheduled to be held in February 2027.

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Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 1254 posts Senior Technical Assistant: 139 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess a relevant Graduation degree in the concerned Discipline completed on or before the last date of submission of application from any Indian University.

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The selection process will comprise prelims and a main exam. The prelims exam will have one paper comprising 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions of 100 marks. These 100 questions shall be derived from General Knowledge, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and General Agriculture.

The mains exam will have 100 objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. The Paper will test the candidate's knowledge of domain/subject-specific topics based on the functional group.

1/3 marks (i.e. 1 mark) will be deducted for each wrong answer in both prelims and main exam. There will be no rounding off of fractions of marks.

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There is no provision of re-evaluation of responses submitted by candidate in the online examination and therefore, no request for re-evaluation will be entertained. The Board will not enter into any correspondence in this regard.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹300/- for single post and ₹600/- for both the posts for UR category candidates. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) category candidates will have to pay ₹150 for one post and ₹300/- for both the posts. Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Women/ Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of fee.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASRB.

Detailed Notification Here