Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Probationary Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organization.

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply for 350 posts at bel-india.in, check details here (Unsplash)

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The last date to apply is November 18, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Electronics: 200 posts Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Mechanical: 150 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Electronics: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc (4 Years) Engineering Graduate in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication.

Probationary Engineer/ E-II – Mechanical: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc (4 Years) Engineering Graduate in Mechanical.

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Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The minimum qualifying marks is 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both computer based test and interview separately. Based on the performance in the computer based test, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:5 discipline wise and category wise. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in both the computer based test and interview. The weightage for Computer based test is 85 marks and interview is 15 marks. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum qualifying marks is 35% for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates in both computer based test and interview separately. Based on the performance in the computer based test, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:5 discipline wise and category wise. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in both the computer based test and interview. The weightage for Computer based test is 85 marks and interview is 15 marks. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000/- +GST, i.e Rs. 1180/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.

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Detailed Notification Here