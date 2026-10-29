IIM Lucknow launches MBA in Family Business course, registration begins at iiml.ac.in
Candidate shortlisting will be based on standardised test scores (GMAT/GRE/IIM Lucknow entrance exam). Candidates to appear for personal interview.
The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has launched the MBA in Family Business course. who want to enrol in the MBA course can find the direct link to register on the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in. The Phase 1 registration process will end on December 31, 2026.
The two-year course is designed for owners of established family businesses and next-generation family business leaders. The program aims to equip participants with the managerial capabilities, strategic insights and leadership skills required to strengthen, transform and grow their family businesses across generations.
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As per a press statement issued by IIM Lucknow, the program combines core management disciplines with specialised learning in family business strategy, governance and succession. It also prepares participants to navigate a changing business environment by embracing innovation, digital transformation and new avenues for growth and diversification. Its modular on-campus format, with approximately seven days of classes each month, enables participants to balance academic learning with their business responsibilities.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the MBA in Family Business program, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- A bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) awarded by a recognized university/institution in India and abroad.
- Minimum 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 10, 12 and the undergraduate degree.
- A minimum of 15 years of formal education.
- Must be an owner or scion of a family business/enterprise with a minimum annual turnover of at least ₹20 crore.
- A valid GMAT/GRE score or a score from IIM Lucknow’s entrance exam.
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Selection Process
Candidate shortlisting will be based on standardised test scores (GMAT/GRE/IIM Lucknow entrance examination). The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview.
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The program will connect classroom education with practical business applications. A distinctive feature of the program is its Family Business Labs, which run throughout the two years. In these virtual labs, participants work on their own family enterprises as live cases, addressing challenges such as business strategy, succession, innovation and new venture development. The Labs culminate in an actionable five- to ten-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan, developed with faculty guidance and industry mentorship, reads press statement.
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