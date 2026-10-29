Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the end-semester exam dates. The exam details are available to candidates on the official website of JMI at jmi.ac.in. Jamia Millia Islamia announces end semester exam dates, online classes extended till November 24

The official notice reads, “In order to assess the situation, a meeting of all Deans/Heads/Directors/Officials was held today at 4.30 pm in the FTK CIT, and after detailed discussion it has been unanimously agreed that the situation of the University Campus is not conducive for academic environment, therefore, in order to ensure the safety and security of bonafide students of the University.”

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As per the official notice, the end semester exam of all practicals, field work, project viva, minor project viva, etc will be conducted from November 25 to November 30, 2026. The end-semester theory papers will be conducted through online mode from December 1 to December 24, 2026.

The varsity has further announced that the online classes shall be held till November 24, 2026.

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The teaching (odd semester) through online mode shall end on November 24, 2026. The winter vacation for the academic session 2026-27 shall be observed from December 25 to January 12, 2027. The even semester will commence on January 13, 2027.

Why the protest Students of Jamia Millia Islamia started the protest on October 12 on demands for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor.

The JMI Students' Union was suspended in 2006 following repeated incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and occasional disruptions to classes. Students are now demanding its restoration, with the current protest and hunger strike continuing amid a standoff with the university administration.

The university also agreed to hold union elections but the appeal was rejected by the students, who said that the notice issued to them failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JMI.

Official Notice Here