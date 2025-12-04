CBSE Recruitment 2025: Apply for 124 Junior Assistant and other posts at cbse.gov.in, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited applications for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 124 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply is December 22, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Secretary: 8 posts

2. Assistant Professor & Assistant Director: 27 posts

3. Accounts Officer: 2 posts

4. Superintendent: 27 posts

5. Junior Translation Officer: 9 posts

6. Junior Accountant: 16 posts

7. Junior Assistant: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process varies from post to post. Candidates will have to check the selection process for the post they are applying for.

Examination Fee

The examination fee consists of 2 components: (i) Application Fee is not applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen / Women. (ii) Processing Fee is applicable for all (mandatory).

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women category will have to pay ₹250/- and candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/EWS category will have to pay ₹1750/- for Group A and ₹1050 for Group B and C. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards (except Rupay CC on UPI, PPI Wallet and Credit Line), Internet Banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.