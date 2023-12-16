close_game
CSIR CCMB recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from Dec 20 at ccmb.res.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 01:34 PM IST

CSIR-CCMB invites applications for Junior Stenographer, Technician, and other posts.

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad (CSIR-CCMB) has invited applications for Junior Stenographer, Technician and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on December 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ccmb.res.in.

CSIR CCMB recruitment 2023: Application process starts on December 20

CSIR CCMB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies.

Details:

Junior Stenographer: 5

Technician (1): 40

Technical Assistant: 18

Technical Officer: 5

Senior Technical Officer/Medical Officer: 1

CSIR CCMB recruitment 2023 age limit:

The maximum age of teh candidates should be 27 years for the post of Junior Stenographer. For the post of Technician and Technical Assistant, the maximum age should be 28 years. The maximum age should be 30 years for the post of Technical officer. For the post of Senior Technical Officer (1)/ Medical Officer, the maximum age should be 35 years.

CSIR CCMB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ccmb.res.in till January 20, 2024.

For the post of Junior stenographer candidates have to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form by January 29.

