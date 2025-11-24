HCL invites applications for 64 junior manager positions; salary up to Rs. 1.2 lakh

HCL Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for 64 Junior Manager (E-0 Grade) vacancies across 13 disciplines. The application window will remain open from 27 November 2025 (11 a) to 17 December 2025 (midnight). HCL Recruitment 2025: The upper age limit is 40 years, with relaxations for SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, and ex-servicemen as per government norms. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

The vacancies span core technical and support areas including Mining, Geology, Survey, Environment, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Mineral Processing, Finance, HR, Administration, Law, and Materials & Contracts. Category-wise distribution includes 10 SC, 6 ST, 16 OBC (NCL), 6 EWS, and 26 UR posts.

The company has also earmarked positions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) — including 2 posts for visually handicapped candidates, 1 for hard-of-hearing, and 1 for multiple disabilities.

Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification and experience requirements differ by discipline. For example:

Mining: Diploma with 5 years’ experience plus valid Foreman’s Certificate or a degree in Mining Engineering with 2 years’ experience and mandatory Mines Manager/Foreman certification.

Geology: Diploma with 5 years’ experience or a PG degree in Geology with 2 years’ experience.

Finance: ICWA/CA Inter with 3 years’ experience or MBA/PG Diploma in Finance with 2 years’ experience.

HR: Graduate with 5 years’ experience or MBA/PG Diploma in HR with 2 years’ experience.

Candidates must meet all educational and experience requirements after acquiring the minimum qualification. The upper age limit is 40 years, with relaxations for SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, and ex-servicemen as per government norms.

Selection, Salary & Other Conditions

Selection will be based solely on a written examination, followed by document verification. The CBT qualifying marks are 30% for UR/OBC and 20% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs. 30,000 in the pay scale Rs. 30,000–3%–1,20,000. They must also sign a service bond of ₹3 lakh, committing to a minimum of three years of service.

How to Apply Applications must be submitted online only through HCL’s official website under the Careers section. General/OBC/EWS candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000, while PwBD candidates and others are exempt.

HCL has advised applicants to regularly check its website for latest updates regarding the examination.