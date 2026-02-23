Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for HSSC CET Phase II Recruitment 2026 on February 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Group C posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC CET Phase II Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 4227 Group C posts, details here (Unsplash)

This recruitment drive will fill up 4227 posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can find the direct link and apply by following the steps given below.

HSSC CET Phase II Recruitment 2026: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will have 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour 45 minutes. All questions shall be compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi) and an offline (OMR based) written examination will be held.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.