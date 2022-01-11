IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card is available for main examination from January 10 to January 22, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 22, 2022.

Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. The total duration of exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

You must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof.