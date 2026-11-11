Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of J&K Bank at jkb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 343 posts in the organization.

J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 343 posts at jkb.bank.in, check details here (ANI Twitter)

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The last date to apply is November 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

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PO for UT of J&K: 323 posts

PO for UT of Ladakh: 20 posts

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Eligibility Criteria

Graduate in any discipline from a university recognized by Government of India or possessing any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government/UGC, as on the last date of registration as per this notification.

The candidate must possess valid marks sheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate as on the last date of registration and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Selection Process

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Candidates who have been shortlisted based on the performance in the Online Mains examination will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Bank. Interviews will be conducted at select centres.

The preliminary test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The minimum aggregate qualifying marks in the online preliminary examination shall be 40% in case of General Category Candidates and 35% in case of reserved category candidates, subject to overall merit.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- SC/ST/SEBC/PwBD candidates and ₹1200/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply

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All the eligible candidates who are interested in the post can apply online by following the steps given here:

Visit the official website of J&K Bank at jkb.bank.in. Click on careers link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on PO registration link. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of J&K Bank.

Detailed Notification for Ladakh

Detailed Notification for J&K