National Power Training Institute to recruit Cyber Security experts on contract

National Power Training Institute (NPTI) has invited applications to recruit two experts of Cyber Security on contract basis for a period of one year. “Eligible candidates will be called for walk-in-interview at NPTI Complex, Sector-33, Faridabad-121003. Date and time will be informed to them on their mail ID and telephone number,” the NPTI has said.

The experts will be required to lecture on various cyber security subjects, should have knowledge of cyber tools, should be able to coordinate training programmes in relevant area.

Candidates should refer to the job description given in the notification.

<strong>Job details</strong>

“Interested Candidates who fulfill eligibility conditions may submit their typed application with detailed CV (including mail ID and telephone number) and a recent color Passport size photograph along with non-refundable fee of Rs.1500/- (one thousand five hundred only) by Demand Draft drawn in favour of NPTI, Faridabad payable at SBI Sarai Khwaja, Faridabad (Branch Code No.3245) together with self-attested copies of Certificates/testimonials in support of age, qualification/experience etc. to the Director (Admn), National Power Training Institute, NPTI Complex, Sector-33, Faridabad, Haryana, 121 003 latest by 14.01.2022,” the NPTI has said.

Candidates with B.Tech. in IT / CST / Electronics with 2 years experience in the relevant area of Cyber Security or Master’s degree from a recognised University/Institution with at least 60% marks or Masters in Engg./Tech. and Ph.D are eligible to apply.

