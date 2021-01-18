NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the e-admit cards for the recruitment examinations conducted for Staff Nurse, ANM, and various other vacancies on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at sams.co.in.
Direct link to download NHM UP admit card 2021.
How to download NHM UP admit card 2021:
Visit the website at sams.co.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card" appearing under the "Recruitment for 1400+ and 2700+ Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional, District and Block level, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh"
key in your credentials and login
The NHM UP admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
- UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
- The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox