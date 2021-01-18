NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the e-admit cards for the recruitment examinations conducted for Staff Nurse, ANM, and various other vacancies on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at sams.co.in.

Direct link to download NHM UP admit card 2021.

How to download NHM UP admit card 2021:

Visit the website at sams.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card" appearing under the "Recruitment for 1400+ and 2700+ Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional, District and Block level, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh"

key in your credentials and login

The NHM UP admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.