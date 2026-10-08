National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

NICL AO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 321 posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to apply here

This recruitment drive will fill up 321 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on October 8 and will close on October 28, 2026.

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The Phase I exam will be held on November 17 and Phase II will be held on December 22, 2026.

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Age Limit

The age limit to apply is between 21 to 30 years as on October 1, 2026. i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1996 and not later than 01.10.2005 (both dates inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The written exam will be conducted in two phases- Preliminary Exam and Main Exam. Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows- English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

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Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 250 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 Marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD and ₹250/- for SC/ST/PwBD. The fee should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.

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Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here