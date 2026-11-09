Northern Railway, RRC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 4651 posts in the organization.

Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 4651 posts at rrcnr.org, details here (Rajkumar)

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The registration process will begin on November 11 and will close on December 11, 2026. The expected date of display of merit is February 2027.

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Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 11/12/2026.

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection will be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection will be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. {{/usCountry}}

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Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee is to be paid online as part of online application process. RRC will not accept Application fee in Cash/Cheque/Money order/IPO/Demand Draft/ Central Recruitment Fee Stamps etc. Candidate to note that RRC/NR is not responsible for incomplete or pending online application fee transaction for whatever reason.

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A final merit list will be prepared cluster, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in SSC/Matriculation/10th & ITI.

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. Click on Apprentice post link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC, NR.

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Detailed Notification Here