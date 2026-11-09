Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in, check here
Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet has been released. The direct link to check MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable is given here.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for SSC and HSC exams can check the timetable through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
The Class 10 or SSC exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 15, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
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The exam will begin with the first language paper, the second or third language paper and will conclude with Social Sciences Paper 2.
The Class 12 or HSC exam will begin on February 8 and will end on March 8, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The exam will begin with the English paper and end with Group 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 papers.
Direct link to check Class 10 datesheet
Direct link to check Class 12 datesheet
Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download
All the candidates who will appear for the SSC, HSC exam can check and download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
- Click on Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More