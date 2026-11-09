Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for SSC and HSC exams can check the timetable through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in, check here

The Class 10 or SSC exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 15, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: Extended registration window closes today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The exam will begin with the first language paper, the second or third language paper and will conclude with Social Sciences Paper 2.

The Class 12 or HSC exam will begin on February 8 and will end on March 8, 2027. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam will begin with the English paper and end with Group 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 papers.

Direct link to check Class 10 datesheet

Direct link to check Class 12 datesheet

Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download All the candidates who will appear for the SSC, HSC exam can check and download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.