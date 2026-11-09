The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 on November 9, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: Extended registration window closes today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2026.

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The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2026 exam will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026: How to apply All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Joint CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third Gender category. Late fee is ₹500/-.

Pay the prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card or UPI and keep the proof of payment (fees paid) for future reference. Processing charges and GST, as applicable, are chargeable to the candidates (in addition to the examination fees) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.