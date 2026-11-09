CBSE Datesheet 2027 Out: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on February 16, check complete timetable here
CBSE Datesheet 2027 has been released. The Class 10, 12 exam timetable can be checked here.
Central Board of Secondary Education has shared the CBSE Datesheet 2027. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The Class 10 board exam will commence on February 16 and will end on March 9, 2026. The exam will begin with painting paper and will end with Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.
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The Class 12 exam will begin on February 16 and will end on April 9, 2027. The exam will begin with Physics paper and will end with Retail and Web application papers.
The examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
Direct link to download CBSE Datesheet 2027
CBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download Class 10, 12 timetable
All the Class 10, 12 candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE Datesheet 2027 link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects. More than 40,000 subject combinations have been factored in while preparing the Date Sheets to ensure that examinations of any two subjects opted by a student do not coincide on the same date.
A total of over 19.8 lakh students in Class XIl and over 26.5 lakh students in Class X have registered for the 2027 Board Examinations.
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Teachers will not remain away from their schools for extended periods, ensuring that the academic activities of non-board classes continue without disruption.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More