Central Board of Secondary Education has shared the CBSE Datesheet 2027. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Datesheet 2027 Out: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on February 16, check complete timetable here

The Class 10 board exam will commence on February 16 and will end on March 9, 2026. The exam will begin with painting paper and will end with Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.

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The Class 12 exam will begin on February 16 and will end on April 9, 2027. The exam will begin with Physics paper and will end with Retail and Web application papers.

The examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

Direct link to download CBSE Datesheet 2027

CBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download Class 10, 12 timetable All the Class 10, 12 candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Datesheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects. More than 40,000 subject combinations have been factored in while preparing the Date Sheets to ensure that examinations of any two subjects opted by a student do not coincide on the same date.

A total of over 19.8 lakh students in Class XIl and over 26.5 lakh students in Class X have registered for the 2027 Board Examinations.

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Teachers will not remain away from their schools for extended periods, ensuring that the academic activities of non-board classes continue without disruption.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.