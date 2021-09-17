Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 244 constable posts

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: The Odisha Police Selection Board has invited online applications for recruitment of constables (Communication) on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official site of Odisha Police on odishapolice.gov.in or odishapolice.azurewebsites.net. The registration process began on September 13, 2021 and the last date to apply for the post is October 4, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 244 vacant posts of constables (Communication)in Odisha Police Signals Service initially on contract basis under home department of the state government.

The recruitment test for the mentioned post is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 20. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection process and other details below.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have passed +2 examinations or equivalent examination in science with (1) Physics, (2) Chemistry, and (3) Mathematics or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or by any other recognised Board or Council; or passed the 3 years diploma course in engineering subjects approved/offered by State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, Odisha or by All India Council for Technical Education/ University Grant Commission.

The candidates are required to submit a passing certificate of Odia as one of the subjects in HSC Examination or a certificate of passing an examination in Odia language equivalent to M.E. standard recognised or conducted by the School and Mass Education Department of Govt. of Odisha.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 23 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years in respect of the SC/ST/SEBC/women candidates.

Selection Process:

Following the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a common Merit List will be prepared basing on the sum total of marks secured by the candidate in the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and weightage marks in NCC certificate. The candidates shall be selected category wise in order of merit as per vacancies notified in the advertisement.

Fees:

Candidates, except SC & ST category, need to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs.220/- only.