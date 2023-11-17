Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has invited applications for Non-Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OMC Limited at omcltd.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization. OMC Limited Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts at omcltd.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till December 8, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Engineer (Mech.): 20 posts

Jr. Engineer (Elect.): 14 posts

Jr. Engineer (Civil): 16 posts

Jr. Nurse: 11 posts

Jr. Pharmacist: 9 posts

Electrician- III (Class- III Grade): 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wants to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be of 02 (Two) hours duration. After the Computer Based Test (CBT), the candidates shall be called for verification of documents in the ratio of 1:5 (category-wise) in the descending order of merit in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Application Fees

The candidate (except SC/ST/PwBD & Departmental candidate) is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable amount of Rs. 500/- only+ Bank Charges as applicable for each post towards Application fee in Online Mode (As mentioned at “Instruction Sheet”). Candidates belonging to SC/ST category, PwBD candidates and Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.