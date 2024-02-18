OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 928 posts begins tomorrow

Odisha Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer posts on February 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024: Registration for 928 posts begins tomorrow

The last date to apply is till February 26, 2024. Check vacancy details and how to apply here.

Vacancy Details

An additional 348 nos. of posts in the rank of Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) has been added to the existing 580 nos. of posts against Advt. No. 19 of 2023-24. This recruitment drive will fill up 928 posts in the organization. The category-wise breakup is given below.

UR: 486 posts

SEBC: 116 posts

SC: 190 posts

ST: 136 posts

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC or click here.

