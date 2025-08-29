PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Grade A admit cards released at pfrda.org.in, download via direct link

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, PFRDA, released the hall tickets for the Phase 1 recruitment examination of Grade A (Assistant Manager) post. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website at pfrda.org.in. PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Download Grade A admit cards via the direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to download the admit card.

Notably, the admit card can be downloaded by candidates until September 6, 2025.

The Grade A Phase 1 online examination is scheduled for September 6, 2025. This will be a screening examination consisting of two papers , each with multiple choice questions of 100 marks.

There will also be negative marking, wherein 1/4th of marks assigned to the question will be deducted for incorrect response.

Candidates must note that the marks obtained in Phase 1 will be used only for the purpose of shortlisting candidates for Phase 2, and will not be counted towards final selection of the candidates.

The Phase 2 online examinations will be conducted on October 6, 2025. This will be followed by the Interview round, the date of which will be intimated by E-mail/SMS to candidates who qualify in Phase 2.

Through this recruitment examination, the PFRDA aims to fill 40 vacancies.

PFRDA GRADE A Admit Card 2025: How to download Phase 1 hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at pfrda.org.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 Call Letter. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download your hall ticket. Keep a printout for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PFRDA.