NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Notification released for several posts, applications begin from September 2

NHPC Limited has released the official notification for the recruitment of several non-executive posts including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Senior Accountant and more. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at nhpcindia.com, when the application link is made active. NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Check official notification for recruitment of Junior Engineer, Senior Accountant and more. Online application process begins from September 2, 2025. (Representative image)

Important dates to remember

Online application window start date: September 2, 2025, at 10 AM Online application closes on: October 1, 5 PM

Vacancy details:

The recruitment is being done for the following posts:

NAME OF POST PAY SCALE VACANCIES Assistant Rajbhasha Officer ₹ 40,000 - 1,40,000 Backlog vacancies: SC-1, ST-1, Junior Engineer (Civil) ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Backlog vacancies: SC-3, OBC-6 Current vacancies: SC-13, ST-5, OBC-16, EWS-15, UR-51 Junior Engineer (Electrical) ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Backlog vacancies: SC-1, OBC-1 Current vacancies: SC-8, ST-2, OBC-10, EWS-2, UR-22 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Backlog vacancies: OBC-3 Current vacancies: SC-9, ST-3, OBC11, EWS-5, UR-18 Junior Engineer (E & C) ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Backlog vacancies: OBC- 1 Current vacancies: SC-2, ST-1, OBC4, EWS-1, UR-8 Supervisor (IT) ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Current year vacancies: UR - 1 Sr. Accountant ₹ 29,600 - 1,19,500 Current year vacancies: SC-2, OBC-3, EWS-3, UR-2 Hindi Translator ₹ 27,000 - 1,05,000 Current year vacancies: ST-1, OBC-1, UR-3 View All Prev Next

For details on post-wise eligibility, educational qualifications, and age limit, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

Application Fees

Candidates, while applying for the recruitment drive, will need to pay an application fee. The category-wise fee distribution is given below:

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category need to pay a non-refundable fee of 600/- plus applicable taxes i.e. Rs.708/- per application. Bank Charges/Processing charges including GST (if any) will be extra borne by the candidate. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

As already mentioned, the fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. NHPC has advised candidates to verify their eligibility and before paying the application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process for the recruitment drive consists of Computer Based Online Test (CBT) and Written Test (as applicable). The minimum qualifying marks of candidates are as follows:

General/OBC/ Gen-EWS category candidates : 40% of total marks SC/ST/PwBD : 35% of total marks

As per the notification, candidates will be provisionally selected based on merit of online test for Document Verification (DV) at Corporate Office, Faridabad. The DV biometric authentication of the shortlisted candidates will also be done.

On successful completion of DV, the final selected candidates will be given provisional “Offer of Appointment”, the NHPC notification states.

Documents Required:

Candidates need to upload scanned copies of following documents:

Matriculation/ secondary school certificate as proof of Date of Birth. Complete set of mark sheets/ certificates in support of qualification. Caste certificate in format prescribed by the Government of India. In case of OBC candidates, the community certificate should have been issued within 6 months before the date of registration. Disability certificate issued by Competent Authority (if applicable)

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment process:

Visit the official website of NHPC Limited at nhpcindia.com. On the home page, click on the Career tab. Click on the link to apply for recruitment of Non-Executives in NHPC through Computer Based Examination. Fill the online application form with relevant details, upload necessary documents, and pay application fee. Review the application form carefully, and submit. After successful submission of application, an application ID will be generated by the system that candidates need to save for further communication. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NHPC Limited.