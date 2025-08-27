PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1543 vacancies of field supervisor and engineer, check eligibility & more, link here

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Field Supervisor and Field Engineer from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at powergrid.in. PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application window for 1543 vacancies of field supervisor and engineer open. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates should note here that the last date to apply September 17, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

Vacancies

Notably, the PGCIL aims to fill a total of 1543 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The details are mentioned below:

Field Engineer (Electrical): 532 vacancies Field Engineer (Civil): 198 vacancies Field Supervisor (Electrical): 535 vacancies Field Supervisor (Civil): 193 vacancies Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 85 vacancies

Age Criteria:

The upper age limit for candidates to apply for the recruitment drive is 29 years as on September 17, 2025. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Application fee:

For Field Engineer post, the application fee is ₹400, and for Field Supervisor, it is ₹300. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM categories are exempted from paying application fee.

The application fee is non-refundable.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website at powergrid.in. On the home page, click on the Careers tab, and then on Openings under Job Opportunities section. On the next page, click on the link to apply for the PGCIL Field Supervisor/Engineer Recruitment 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents required, and pay the application fee. Review the details on the application form, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details on educational qualifications, selection process and more, candidates can refer to the official advertisement or visit the official website of PGCIL.